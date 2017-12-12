Monica Day wins “HAIRRY Award” for best female anchor hair in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’s own Monica Day is receiving recognition for her dark flowing locks.
Monica received the HAIRRY Award for the best hair by a female news anchor in the state of Ohio.
You may remember that NBC4’s Mark Taylor won the HAIRRY Award for best Ohio male anchor hair back in June.
According to their website, the HAIRRYs celebrate fabulous hair and the people who have it, and took the following into consideration when awarding the honors:
- Full hair, no signs of thinning
- Current/Trendy Styling
- Natural Colors (girl, you may look good in blue, but this is journalism. Natural colors, please!)
- Complimentary to overall look and facial features
They also note that “there seems to be a correlation between great hair and overall hotness.”
“Styled or sporty, we’re betting her stunning and styled hair always looks great – yet another reason she takes home this year’s HAIRRY for the Buckeye State,” the website says of Monica’s hair.
As for Monica’s hair-care tips, she says it’s pretty simple; “Don’t wash it every day. Dirty hair is happy hair! Unless it smells, then wash it.”
You can follow Monica on Twitter and tell her congrats by clicking/tapping here or send her a message on Facebook!
Below are the winners for each state:
- Alabama: Kierra Powell
- Alaska: Liz Raines
- Arizona: Tess Rafols
- Arkansas: Donna Terrell
- California: Courtney Friel
- Colorado: Britt Moreno
- Florida: Rebecca Vargas
- Georgia: Trish Williford
- Hawaii: Moanikeala Nabarro
- Idaho: Dee Sarton
- Illinois: Val Warner
- Indiana: Amanda Starrantino
- Iowa: Jannay Towne
- Kansas: Rhiannon Alley
- Kentucky: Angie Beavin
- Louisiana: Kweilyn Murphy
- Maine: Kristina Rex
- Maryland: Adrianna Hopkins
- Massachusetts: Kerri Corrado
- Michigan: Heather Catallo
- Minnesota: Liz Collin
- Mississippi: Brittany Noble
- Missouri: Emily Wood
- Montana: Victoria Hill
- Nebraska: Malorie Maddox
- Nevada: Kristen Joyce
- New Hampshire: Jennifer Vaughn
- New Mexico: Kim Vallez
- North Carolina: Brigada Mack
- North Dakota: Becky Farr
- Ohio: Monica Day
- Oklahoma: Sawyer Buccy
- Oregon: Eileen Park
- Pennsylvania: Cecily Tynan
- Rhode Island: Caroline Goggin
- South Carolina: Nicole Boone
- South Dakota: Sammi Bjelland
- Tennessee: Rebecca Schleicher
- Texas: Sonia Azad
- Utah: Ali Monsen
- Vermont: Eva McKend
- Virginia: Kristen Crowley
- Washington: Amanda Grace
- West Virginia: Kallie Cart
- Washington: Toya Washington
- Wyoming: Stephanie Chavez