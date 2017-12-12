Monica Day wins “HAIRRY Award” for best female anchor hair in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4’s own Monica Day is receiving recognition for her dark flowing locks.

Monica received the HAIRRY Award for the best hair by a female news anchor in the state of Ohio.

You may remember that NBC4’s Mark Taylor won the HAIRRY Award for best Ohio male anchor hair back in June.

According to their website, the HAIRRYs celebrate fabulous hair and the people who have it, and took the following into consideration when awarding the honors:

Full hair, no signs of thinning

Current/Trendy Styling

Natural Colors (girl, you may look good in blue, but this is journalism. Natural colors, please!)

Complimentary to overall look and facial features

They also note that “there seems to be a correlation between great hair and overall hotness.”

“Styled or sporty, we’re betting her stunning and styled hair always looks great – yet another reason she takes home this year’s HAIRRY for the Buckeye State,” the website says of Monica’s hair.

As for Monica’s hair-care tips, she says it’s pretty simple; “Don’t wash it every day. Dirty hair is happy hair! Unless it smells, then wash it.”

Below are the winners for each state:

Alabama: Kierra Powell

Alaska: Liz Raines

Arizona: Tess Rafols

Arkansas: Donna Terrell

California: Courtney Friel

Colorado: Britt Moreno

Florida: Rebecca Vargas

Georgia: Trish Williford

Hawaii: Moanikeala Nabarro

Idaho: Dee Sarton

Illinois: Val Warner

Indiana: Amanda Starrantino

Iowa: Jannay Towne

Kansas: Rhiannon Alley

Kentucky: Angie Beavin

Louisiana: Kweilyn Murphy

Maine: Kristina Rex

Maryland: Adrianna Hopkins

Massachusetts: Kerri Corrado

Michigan: Heather Catallo

Minnesota: Liz Collin

Mississippi: Brittany Noble

Missouri: Emily Wood

Montana: Victoria Hill

Nebraska: Malorie Maddox

Nevada: Kristen Joyce

New Hampshire: Jennifer Vaughn

New Mexico: Kim Vallez

North Carolina: Brigada Mack

North Dakota: Becky Farr

Ohio: Monica Day

Oklahoma: Sawyer Buccy

Oregon: Eileen Park

Pennsylvania: Cecily Tynan

Rhode Island: Caroline Goggin

South Carolina: Nicole Boone

South Dakota: Sammi Bjelland

Tennessee: Rebecca Schleicher

Texas: Sonia Azad

Utah: Ali Monsen

Vermont: Eva McKend

Virginia: Kristen Crowley

Washington: Amanda Grace

West Virginia: Kallie Cart

Washington: Toya Washington

Wyoming: Stephanie Chavez