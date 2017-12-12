Mother pleads guilty after toddler freezes to death

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — A mother in North Carolina has pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter after admitting to using drugs while her 3-year-old son froze to death outside their home.

Prosecutors tells WSOC, that Jamie Basinger admitted to using meth and marijuana just days before her 3-year-old son, Landyn Melton, was found on the front porch of their home in subfreezing temperatures.

“She didn’t hear him. She didn’t hear him leave the room; didn’t hear him leave the house; didn’t hear him banging on the door. She was asleep while he was freezing to death,” said Assistant District Attorney Michelle Lippert.

But Basinger’s attorney said the mother was prepared to take responsibility for her son’s death, that she never intended to hurt Landyn, but suffered from an addiction problem.

“She’s really never stopped crying since your honor. She’s here to take responsibility for this,” said her attorney Frank Webster.

“I love my kid to death and I would never do nothing to hurt him,” Basinger told the judge.

Basinger was sentenced to the time she’s been in jail since her son’s death and to three years probation, according to WSOC.