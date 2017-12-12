Multiple crews called to large fire at west Columbus warehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple fire crews have been called to a warehouse on West Broad Street.

At about 1:13pm, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of W. Broad Street on the report of a fire, near the Volunteers of America building. The building that was on fire was a warehouse in the area.

More than a dozen emergency crews are on scene.

W. Broad Street is closed in the area.

