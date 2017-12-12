One killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the area of Malin Drive East and Fitzroy Drive around 11:20pm Monday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Homicide detectives continue to investigate. This is the 131st homicide in Columbus this year.

