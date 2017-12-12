Police: Driver tried to ram hospital building with vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is being detained after they allegedly tried to drive a vehicle into Grant Medical Center.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, dispatchers received a call around 2:25am Tuesday about a person who tried to ram the hospital building with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was detained by Grant Medical Center security.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

