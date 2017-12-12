Police identify man killed in city’s 130th homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the man killed in a south Columbus shooting on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 284 E. Bartham Ave. around 3:25pm Monday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found one man, later identified as Brandon D. Meeks, 29, who had been shot. Meeks was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Nearby, officers found a second man, who has not been identified, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police say officers are questioning a person of interest in the case. Investigators say they have not determined a motive at this time and no other people are known to be involved.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

This is the 130th homicide in Columbus this year.