Shipping deadlines for the holidays

ALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many shipping companies have deadlines set for when a package can be sent so that it reaches its destination by Christmas.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service have announced the dates of when customers should send mail or packages.

Here is the list for the U.S. Postal Service:

For Dec. 25 arrival

Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International
Dec. 14 – Retail Ground
Dec. 19 – First-Class Mail
Dec. 20 – Priority Mail
Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

Military Mailing Deadlines

APO/FPO First-Class Mail Letters and Cards – Dec. 11
APO/FPO Priority Mail – Dec. 11
APO/FPO Priority Mail Express™ Military Service – Dec. 16

Click here to view the list of deadlines for FedEx, UPS and some larger stores, such as Amazon, Target and Walmart.

