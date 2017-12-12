Winter weather hits Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Winter has arrived in central Ohio!

Blowing snow backed up traffic Tuesday night.

“It’s pretty wild out there,” said gas station attendant Matthew Copley.

The bitter cold and biting wind had some waiting the storm out at gas stations and rest stops.

“When the snow starts picking up again everybody stops and starts coming into here,” said Copley.

Some drivers like Charlie Bradley, who we found outside in short sleeves, didn’t seem to mind the weather at all!

“You’re out here in short sleeves. Are you crazy?” we asked. “More or less, people call me crazy. They might be right,” Bradley said jokingly.

The blast of winter made Jermaine Dukes think of moving!

“It’s terrible, just terrible! Made me want to move back to California, you know what I mean?” said Dukes

Proud dad Scott Deeter was driving across the state Tuesday night, with a very important destination that no weather could keep him from.

“I’m headed to Fort Leonard Wood to go see my son. He’s just finishing basic training, so we’re hoping to make it there without a hitch,” said Deeter.

Our first taste of the long winter ahead!

With more snow on the way ODOT reminds drivers to slow down and give plows plenty of room to work.