Your Mid-Ohio Food Bank donation counts double Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday NBC4 is holding a fundraiser from 5am until 11:30pm to help get food to those most in need.

This annual event is called “Double Your Donation Day,” (DYDD) which means at the Mid-Ohio Foodbank your donation will go twice as far.

For every dollar you donate to Mid-Ohio Foodbank you can provide $20 worth of groceries, said Spokesperson Jill Jess, which can go a long way for hungry families.

She said the donations normally provide $10 worth of groceries.

NBC4 spoke with a family who is benefiting from those donations.

“Being on Social Security my husband I come to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank for the things we can’t necessarily provide,” said Debi Blunt of Obetz.

That is where you can help out. Your donation is matched by a local company or sponsor partner, effectively doubling that donation. Every $1 donated in the DYDD provides eight meals. And as Debi Blunt can tell you it is all about making the food last.

“With the produce even, there are a lot of meals that can be made from that,” Blunt said.

Jess said its children and the elderly who go without food most often.

“You know food insecurity is about more than just missing a meal. It is about not knowing when you are going to eat, or what you are going to be able to eat,” she said.

The main warehouse in Grove City serves a 20-county area and providing enough food for 155,000 meals-per-day. The Kroger pantry at the Foodbank serves 200 families-a-day.

NBC4 is hosting a Call 4 on Wednesday from 5am until 11:30pm the number to call is 614-821-4444.