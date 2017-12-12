Your Mid-Ohio Food Bank donation counts double Wednesday

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday NBC4 is holding a fundraiser from 5am until 11:30pm to help get food to those most in need.

This annual event is called “Double Your Donation Day,” (DYDD) which means at the Mid-Ohio Foodbank your donation will go twice as far.

For every dollar you donate to Mid-Ohio Foodbank you can provide $20 worth of groceries, said Spokesperson Jill Jess, which can go a long way for hungry families.

She said the donations normally provide $10 worth of groceries.

NBC4 spoke with a family who is benefiting from those donations.

“Being on Social Security my husband I come to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank for the things we can’t necessarily provide,” said Debi Blunt of Obetz.

That is where you can help out. Your donation is matched by a local company or sponsor partner, effectively doubling that donation. Every $1 donated in the DYDD provides eight meals. And as Debi Blunt can tell you it is all about making the food last.

“With the produce even, there are a lot of meals that can be made from that,” Blunt said.

Jess said its children and the elderly who go without food most often.

“You know food insecurity is about more than just missing a meal. It is about not knowing when you are going to eat, or what you are going to be able to eat,” she said.

The main warehouse in Grove City serves a 20-county area and providing enough food for 155,000 meals-per-day. The Kroger pantry at the Foodbank serves 200 families-a-day.

NBC4 is hosting a Call 4 on Wednesday from 5am until 11:30pm the number to call is 614-821-4444.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s