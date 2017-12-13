33 charged in connection to large drug trafficking organization in Scioto Co.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 33 people have been indicted on charges related to a large drug trafficking operation.

The Sheriff’s office said the investigation centered around the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and methamphetamine.

The grand jury returned a 94 count indictment charging 33 people with various felony offenses including, but not limited to; Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, Conspiracy to Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the 1st degree, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Kidnapping, a felony of the 1st degree, Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies seized 500 grams of suspected heroin, 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four guns, and more than $10,000 in cash.

24 year old Octavius Peake of Dayton, Ohio

24 year old D’Angelo Peake of Dayton, Ohio

26 year old Randy Heard of Dayton, Ohio

20 year old Serge Kahindo of Dayton, Ohio

27 year old Stephen Jones of Dayton, Ohio

23 year old Xavier Hardy of Dayton, Ohio

24 year old Savaughn Cooley of Dayton, Ohio

21 year old Jerome McCleskey of Dayton, Ohio

31 year old Amelia Philpot of Dayton, Ohio

30 year old Jeremy Adkins of South Portsmouth, Ohio

32 year old Charles “Chad” Anderson of Franklin Furnace, Ohio

32 year old Ashley Augustin of Franklin Furnace, Ohio

55 year old Brian Logan of Portsmouth, Ohio

38 year old Nigel Harr of Portsmouth, Ohio

46 year old Anita Odell of Portsmouth, Ohio

33 year old Charles “Johnny” Lemon of Portsmouth, Ohio

59 year old Deborah Lemon of Portsmouth, Ohio

29 year old David Wilson of West Portsmouth, Ohio

31 year old Rebecca Smith of West Portsmouth, Ohio

30 year old Nathan Distel of West Portsmouth, Ohio

33 year old Jessie Distel of Portsmouth, Ohio

33 year old Josh Armstrong of Portsmouth, Ohio

31 year old Penny Armstrong of Portsmouth, Ohio

33 year old Erik Osborne of Portsmouth, Ohio

21 year old Kyle Horsley of Portsmouth, Ohio

51 year old Ruby Sparks of Portsmouth, Ohio

28 year old Eric Henderson of New Boston, Ohio

32 year old Laura Slusher of Portsmouth, Ohio

26 year old Maureena Fleming of Lucasville, Ohio

20 year old Mathew Parker of Minford, Ohio

40 year old Steve Scott of Portsmouth, Ohio

34 year old Miranda Rowe of Portsmouth, Ohio

22 year old Alexandria Neal of Portsmouth, Ohio

A number of the suspects were arrested on December 12 in Scioto County and in Dayton.

All apprehended subjects are either incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail, Montgomery County, Ohio Jail, Western Regional Jail in Virginia, or the Ohio Dept. of Corrections or are waiting along with individuals incarcerated to be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

As of December 13th, Jessie Distel, Odell, Slusher, Jones, Hardy, Augustin, and Horsley are still being sought by law enforcement. Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth police at 740-353-4101, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566, or the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656