33 charged in connection to large drug trafficking organization in Scioto Co.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 33 people have been indicted on charges related to a large drug trafficking operation.
The Sheriff’s office said the investigation centered around the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and methamphetamine.
The grand jury returned a 94 count indictment charging 33 people with various felony offenses including, but not limited to; Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, Conspiracy to Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 1st degree, Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the 1st degree, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Kidnapping, a felony of the 1st degree, Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree
According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies seized 500 grams of suspected heroin, 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four guns, and more than $10,000 in cash.
- 24 year old Octavius Peake of Dayton, Ohio
- 24 year old D’Angelo Peake of Dayton, Ohio
- 26 year old Randy Heard of Dayton, Ohio
- 20 year old Serge Kahindo of Dayton, Ohio
- 27 year old Stephen Jones of Dayton, Ohio
- 23 year old Xavier Hardy of Dayton, Ohio
- 24 year old Savaughn Cooley of Dayton, Ohio
- 21 year old Jerome McCleskey of Dayton, Ohio
- 31 year old Amelia Philpot of Dayton, Ohio
- 30 year old Jeremy Adkins of South Portsmouth, Ohio
- 32 year old Charles “Chad” Anderson of Franklin Furnace, Ohio
- 32 year old Ashley Augustin of Franklin Furnace, Ohio
- 55 year old Brian Logan of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 38 year old Nigel Harr of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 46 year old Anita Odell of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 33 year old Charles “Johnny” Lemon of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 59 year old Deborah Lemon of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 29 year old David Wilson of West Portsmouth, Ohio
- 31 year old Rebecca Smith of West Portsmouth, Ohio
- 30 year old Nathan Distel of West Portsmouth, Ohio
- 33 year old Jessie Distel of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 33 year old Josh Armstrong of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 31 year old Penny Armstrong of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 33 year old Erik Osborne of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 21 year old Kyle Horsley of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 51 year old Ruby Sparks of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 28 year old Eric Henderson of New Boston, Ohio
- 32 year old Laura Slusher of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 26 year old Maureena Fleming of Lucasville, Ohio
- 20 year old Mathew Parker of Minford, Ohio
- 40 year old Steve Scott of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 34 year old Miranda Rowe of Portsmouth, Ohio
- 22 year old Alexandria Neal of Portsmouth, Ohio
A number of the suspects were arrested on December 12 in Scioto County and in Dayton.
All apprehended subjects are either incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail, Montgomery County, Ohio Jail, Western Regional Jail in Virginia, or the Ohio Dept. of Corrections or are waiting along with individuals incarcerated to be arraigned in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.
As of December 13th, Jessie Distel, Odell, Slusher, Jones, Hardy, Augustin, and Horsley are still being sought by law enforcement. Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth police at 740-353-4101, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566, or the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656