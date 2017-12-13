Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones donates 400 bicycles to Cincinnati kids

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — It’s not Christmas yet, but the gifts came early Tuesday, compliments of a Bengals cornerback.

Adam “Pacman” Jones donated 400 bicycles to students at Bond Hill Academy Elementary School.

It’s the fourth year for the donations, and Jones said it wouldn’t be his last.

“It makes my day to see kids smile,” he said. “Some of these kids didn’t have (anything) for Christmas. Some of them probably had a lot of Christmas — but as a whole for the neighborhood, it makes me and my wife feel really good we are doing our part.”

The students also received helmets from Children’s Hospital.