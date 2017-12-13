Baby’s heart placed back inside her chest in rare surgeries

By Published:
Naomi Findlay and Dean Wilkins, look at their daughter, three-week-old Vanellope Hope Wilkins who was born with an extremely rare condition in which the heart grows on the outside of the body, at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, Monday Dec. 11, 2017. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British officials say a baby born with an extremely rare condition has survived three surgeries to place her heart inside her chest.

Glenfield Hospital in Leicester said Wednesday that baby Vanellope Hope was born in late November with her heart growing on the outside of her body. The unusual condition is called ectopia cordis.

Dr. Nick Moore said the baby is in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

He says “she has a long way to go but so far at least she now has a chance at a future.”

Most babies born with this condition do not survive although there have been some cases in which surgery has been successful. Infection poses a severe risk to babies with this condition.

