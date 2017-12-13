Cause of west Columbus warehouse fire ruled accidental

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say a fire that caused $500,000 in damage to a west side warehouse will be classified as an accidental electrical fire.

The fire started at Liberty Freight at 5580 West Broad Street around 1:13pm Tuesday.

Due to safety concerns, after determining that everyone was accounted for, firefighters fought the fire from a defensive position.

Firefighters said that strong winds caused the fire to spread throughout the warehouse and burn hundreds of mattress sets, sofas and tables. Firefighters estimate losses around $500,000.

Investigators said the fire was sparked by an electrical anomaly in an area that contained a power strip and battery chargers.

The Columbus Division of Fire wants to remind everyone, especially in this holiday season, not to plug items that draw large amounts of electric, such as appliances, space heaters or battery chargers, into multiple outlet power strips. They need to either be plugged directly into the outlet or have their own temporary extension cord that is appropriately rated.