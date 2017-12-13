Firefighters rescue dog from frozen lake

ROSCOE, IL (NBC News) — A team of Illinois firefighters are being hailed as heroes after they saved a man and his dog, who both fell through thin lake ice.
It happened Monday at Legends Lake in Roscoe, Illinois.
Dressed in protective gear, a Harlem-Roscoe firefighter battled his way through the icy waters to reach the pair.
He was able to reach the dog’s owner and get him into a kayak.
He then turned his attention to the dog.
He tied a harness around the dog and rescue crews reeled them both in.
The dog and his owner are OK.