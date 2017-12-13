Humane Society removes dozens of cats from Gahanna home

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) –Wednesday, more than 160 cats were taken out of a Gahanna home.

“We did remove 111 alive cats, 55 deceased unfortunately,” said Kerry Shaw with Columbus Humane, formerly called the Capital Area Humane Society.

Columbus Humane said it’s one of the worst cases of animal hoarding its ever seen.

“The cats were in deplorable conditions and some have serious health risks right now, serious health conditions,” said Shaw.

Gahanna Police said an officer filed a report in October after spotting at least 30 cats in the home. Wednesday, Columbus Humane executed a search warrant and found some cats in cages and others roaming throughout the home.

“We even had a U-Haul truck on site because we didn’t have enough vehicles to respond to bring in that many animals at one time,” said Shaw.

Columbus Humane asks for the public’s help to prevent cases from getting this bad.

“If you see something, say something.”

Charges are pending against the 660-year-old homeowner who has a court hearing scheduled before Christmas.