Humane Society removes dozens of cats from Gahanna home

By Published: Updated:

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) –Wednesday, more than 160 cats were taken out of a Gahanna home.

“We did remove 111 alive cats, 55 deceased unfortunately,” said Kerry Shaw with Columbus Humane, formerly called the Capital Area Humane Society.

Columbus Humane said it’s one of the worst cases of animal hoarding its ever seen.

“The cats were in deplorable conditions and some have serious health risks right now, serious health conditions,” said Shaw.

Gahanna Police said an officer filed a report in October after spotting at least 30 cats in the home. Wednesday, Columbus Humane executed a search warrant and found some cats in cages and others roaming throughout the home.

“We even had a U-Haul truck on site because we didn’t have enough vehicles to respond to bring in that many animals at one time,” said Shaw.

Columbus Humane asks for the public’s help to prevent cases from getting this bad.

“If you see something, say something.”

Charges are pending against the 660-year-old homeowner who has a court hearing scheduled before Christmas.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s