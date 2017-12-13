Man claims Taylor Swift told him to stab people

By Published:
Brent Shannon Thicksten (CREDIT: Multnomah County Jail)

PORTLAND (WCMH) — Look what she made him do.

A man accused of trying to stab someone with scissors in downtown Portland this weekend told police that Taylor Swift instructed him to do it.

KATU reports 43-year-old Brent Shannon Thicksten was arrested on assault charges, unlawful use of a weapon, trespassing, and menacing.

Witnesses told police Thicksten was acting menacingly toward people near the intersection of NW 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street around 11am Sunday. The victim said he started running away, and Thicksten allegedly chased him.

A probable cause affidavit states that Thicksten told officers Taylor Swift “told me to kill him,” KATU reports. He also claimed Swift is his wife. When officers asked where Swift was, he answered “we are one.”

