ODOT says crews are ready for next snowfall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a cold and mostly calm day on the roadways during Wednesday evening’s commute, but ODOT said its always watching and ready for the next big snowfall.

“We’re always out there looking for where there might be issues on the roadways and addressing those issues,” said ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning.

He said their traffic management staff is watching the roads 24/7 with over 600 traffic cameras across the state.

When snow plows are out, Bruning said to give them plenty of space and slow down. If you don’t see them right away, know that they’re working hard.

“If you’ve got a long drive-way and you start at the top and by the time you get done, where you started at is probably covered in snow if it’s coming down heavy. Same holds true for our plows around the state on the roads,” said Bruning. “Know that we’re out there, but you need to adjust your driving to meet the conditions.”

And on Wednesday some drivers were already dreaming of summer.

“I hate the winter time. I’m a summer baby. I love the sun, the heat,” said driver Jessica Geiger. “The grass, the flowers, everything.”

While others are ready to welcome winter.

“Snow and holidays! Everyone always wants snow for Christmas,” said driver Jolene Moore.