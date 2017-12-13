One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in west Columbus early Wednesday, according to Columbus Police.

It happened at 100 North Harris Avenue around 2:08am.

Police said one person was pronounced dead and another was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect information was available.

