Parents horrified after 12-year-old daughter receives disturbing voicemail from classmate

VACAVILLE, CA (WFLA) — Parents of a middle school student were horrified by a voicemail they say their daughter recently received from a classmate.

The two-minute voicemail sent to the 12-year-old California girl is laced with disgusting and derogatory comments.

“You deserve to die,” it says. “I hope you [bleep] get hit by a bus you [bleep] [bleep.]”

The person who left the voicemail later says, “she looks like she came out of a used condom.” The comment is followed by laughter.

The girl’s parents say the voicemail came from another 12-year-old, one of their daughter’s 7th-grade classmates.

They found out about it when their daughter came downstairs crying and fell to her knees.

“Do you know what it’s like for your child to come down and say, ‘I’m done, I want to end my life?’” the girl’s mother Antonia said.

The parents said they immediately called their local police department and contacted the school district the next day. But they didn’t get the response they were looking for.

“Why couldn’t last night when I made the calls – nobody became active?” Antonia asked. “Why – when my husband went to the school and talked to them – nothing was done?”

When asked about the child who left the voicemail, police told a news outlet in the area that their Youth Services Department would refer him to a diversion program. The boy will be educated on bullying to hopefully avoid the criminal court system, the department said.

The school district says it is taking the situation seriously and working with police. School officials say every student at school needs to feel safe, and are asking parents to talk to their kids about bullying.

Even though they weren’t happy with the initial response to the voicemail, the parents of the 12-year-old girl say they’re glad something is being done.

They’re also encouraging all other parents to be involved and find out what’s going on with their children.

“Get to the bottom of it,” they said.