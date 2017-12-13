Police pup too friendly for the force gets adorable new gig

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WFLA) — One friendly pup became a doggy dropout after he flunked the police academy training program.

Gavel, a German shepherd in Queensland, Australia, was ruled unfit to work on the front line by police trainers because he was too sociable.

But the pooch was determined to serve his nation — so he got a new, more adorable, job.

The now very important pup became the vice-regal dog for the Governor of Queensland which was made an official title in February this year.

Gavel now spends his time attending government functions and welcoming guests to his doting daddy’s house. He even sports his very own ceremonial coat bearing the state’s coat of arms.

Everything he lacks in crime-fighting aggression makes him perfect for his new official duties to the citizens of Australia.

