Proposed law seeks to shield some sex crime evidence from public release

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — State lawmakers are reviewing what’s called the “Victim Privacy and Protection Act.”

The goal is to prevent certain evidence of sex crimes from becoming public record when the case is closed.

State Representative Retherford says this bill is important because it would protect victims and their privacy so they won’t have to be victimized all over again once a case is closed.

Wes Retherford, State Representative 51st House District explains how it all began, “I was contacted back in August by a local police department about after they did public records training saying this is an issue that could potentially arise. A potential where a victim of a sexually oriented crime has photos, videos whatever of them in the nude, in their underwear something that’s extremely private to them. After the court case is over could potentially be subject to a public records request. Obviously you know we don’t want to do that that’s re-victimizing a victim.”

That’s where Retherford felt as a husband and father, it was time to draft a bill saying certain types of material would be placed on a list of exemptions to not be released after a court case.

Susan Wismar is the Prevention Education Coordinator for a victims advocacy group called Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio who says participating in the legal process is difficult for victims of crime.

“Any legislation that we can put forward that is going to protect their rights and require their consent for public records to be shown would benefit all survivors and all victims of crime,” said Wismar. “A highly traumatic event happened and now this has to be analyzed and picked apart in a public space in the courtroom and we need to make that process as victim-centered and driven by the victim as possible so that they will participate in our justice system.”

“We need to find the right balance to protect these victims from being victimized again,” State Representative Retherford.

Retherford says he’s received support from the House for the bill and he hopes the bill will gain momentum in 2018.

The OhioHealth Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) operates a 24-hour rape helpline. Call 614-267-7020 to speak with someone.