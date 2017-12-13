Surgeon admits signing initials on patients’ livers

By Published:
Surgical instruments and supplies lay on table during a kidney transplant surgery at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C., Tuesday, June 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

LONDON (AP) — A British surgeon has admitted assaulting two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplant operations.

Simon Bramhall pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault, in a case a prosecutor called “without legal precedent in criminal law.”

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch said the branding was “an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anaesthetized,” and was an abuse of Bramhall’s position.

Bramhall used an argon beam coagulator, which seals bleeding blood vessels with an electric beam, to mark his initials.

Bramhall resigned from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in 2014 after facing a disciplinary hearing when another doctor discovered the branding.

Bramhall, who is 53, was released on bail. He is due to be sentenced Jan. 12 at Birmingham Crown Court in central England.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s