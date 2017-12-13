Four injured, two in critical condition after South Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say four people were injured in a south Columbus shooting Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, it happened along the 200 block of East Barthman Avenue.

Police say four people were injured. Two people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. One is in stable condition. The condition of the fourth victim is unknown.

The shooting took place in the same area where the city’s 130th 2017 homicide was recorded on Monday.

