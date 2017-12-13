Woman says she was tricked into trading Christmas shopping money for worthless gift card

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus mother has a warning after she says a real-life Grinch tricked her out of all of her Christmas shopping money for her six children.

It all started on an app called Let Go.

Amy Davy says she lost all of her Christmas shopping money after buying an $800 gift card for $300 cash on Let Go.

“I have really good kids. Ugh, one offered me 30 dollars of his money to go and get presents and I’m like that is not stuff I should, like no,” said Davy.

Davy says she even took an extra precaution and had the seller check the balance on the card right in front of her at a nearby fast food restaurant.

“The guy answered the phone saying, ‘Walmart gift card customer service how can I help you?’ And he said, ‘I want to check the balance on my card.’ So they asked him to read off the numbers.

After hearing the balance, she forked over the cash and left thinking all was well. A short time later, she realized there was no money on the card. Her money was gone.

After sending several messages to the seller, she finally got a response.

“It was ha ha, good luck, I’m not form here I’m from Minnesota, and then Blocked me,” said Davy.

The mother of six says she posted her experience on social media to warn others, not for sympathy.

As much as this hurts, she is not losing hope that Santa will show up at her house.

“Kids should be allowed to believe in that stuff. You know, just like adults should be allowed to believe other people are good,” said Davy