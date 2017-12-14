Cincinnati police looking for child believed to be abducted by aunt

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Police in Cincinnati are looking for a six-year-old girl last seen Thursday afternoon.

Police said Royce Stevens-Johnson, 6, was taken from Southern Avenue around 3pm, WLWT reported.

Authorities believe she was taken by her biological aunt Tangie Johnson. Police said the child is potentially in danger.

Royce is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple beads in her hair, a purple coat with white designs and a gray fur hood, navy blue school uniform shirt and skirt with dark pants underneath and black boots.

Police said Tangie Johnson, 37, stands 5’3″, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hat and a black coat.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.