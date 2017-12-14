Columbus police searching for missing man who suffers from dementia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Police say Lon L. Seymour took a cab to the Columbus Greyhound station for unknown reasons. He bought a ticket but is now nowhere to be found.

Police say he suffers from dementia and may be confused about who he is.

He is described as a white male standing 6’2″ and weighing around 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.