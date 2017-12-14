CPD looking for robbery suspects who used stolen ATM card

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are searching for three suspects who robbed a man and then used a stolen card at an ATM.

It happened around 9:30pm on November 24. According to Columbus police, three men approached the victim in a parking lot at 1787 Shanley Drive.

According to police, one of the suspects brandished a gun, struck the victim with the gun, and forced him into the back seat of his own car. All three suspects got into the victim’s car and drive to the east side of Columbus. Police said that during the ride, the suspects took items, including the victim’s ATM card, and forced him to give up his PIN number.

Police said the suspects then got out of the car, leaving the victim behind.

About an hour later, the victim’s ATM card was used to withdraw money at the PNC Bank at 2060 Lockbourne Road.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or to remain anonymous, contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.