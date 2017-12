MARION, OH (WCMH) — Crews are battling a fire at a local business in Marion, according to the fire department.

The call came in around 2:51am at Drain Pro Plumbing Company on Catalina Drive.

Additional units have been called to assist, as well as two investigators.

