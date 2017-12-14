NBC4 and Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s Double Your Donation Day raises more than $1.7 million

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 and the Mid-Ohio Foodbank helped to raise more than $1.7 million on Double Your Donation Day.

With your help, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank will be able to provide 7 million meals for those in need.

The annual Double Your Donation Day was held yesterday, December 13, between 5am and 11:30pm. In that time, $1,750,000 was raised, not including mail-in donations.

NBC4 spoke with a family who is benefiting from those donations.

“Being on Social Security my husband I come to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank for the things we can’t necessarily provide,” said Debi Blunt of Obetz.

Every $1 donated in the DYDD provides eight meals, and as Blunt can tell you it is all about making the food last.

“With the produce even, there are a lot of meals that can be made from that,” Blunt said.

Mid-Ohio Foodbank Spokesperson Jill Jess said its children and the elderly who go without food most often.

“You know food insecurity is about more than just missing a meal. It is about not knowing when you are going to eat, or what you are going to be able to eat,” she said.

The main warehouse in Grove City serves a 20-county area and providing enough food for 155,000 meals-per-day. The Kroger pantry at the Foodbank serves 200 families-a-day.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s