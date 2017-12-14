NBC4 and Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s Double Your Donation Day raises more than $1.7 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 and the Mid-Ohio Foodbank helped to raise more than $1.7 million on Double Your Donation Day.

With your help, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank will be able to provide 7 million meals for those in need.

The annual Double Your Donation Day was held yesterday, December 13, between 5am and 11:30pm. In that time, $1,750,000 was raised, not including mail-in donations.

NBC4 spoke with a family who is benefiting from those donations.

“Being on Social Security my husband I come to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank for the things we can’t necessarily provide,” said Debi Blunt of Obetz.

Every $1 donated in the DYDD provides eight meals, and as Blunt can tell you it is all about making the food last.

“With the produce even, there are a lot of meals that can be made from that,” Blunt said.

Mid-Ohio Foodbank Spokesperson Jill Jess said its children and the elderly who go without food most often.

“You know food insecurity is about more than just missing a meal. It is about not knowing when you are going to eat, or what you are going to be able to eat,” she said.

The main warehouse in Grove City serves a 20-county area and providing enough food for 155,000 meals-per-day. The Kroger pantry at the Foodbank serves 200 families-a-day.