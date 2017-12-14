One hospitalized after Franklin County Sheriff Deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a deputy involved shooting took place in the 2600 block of Patrick Henry Avenue, Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT officers were executing a search warrant in the area when shots were fired. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

No information on the condition of the person shot has been released.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.