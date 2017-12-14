One hospitalized after Franklin County Sheriff Deputy-involved shooting

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a deputy involved shooting took place in the 2600 block of Patrick Henry Avenue, Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT officers were executing a search warrant in the area when shots were fired. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

No information on the condition of the person shot has been released.

