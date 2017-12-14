Part of I-70 closed on west side near I-670 after truck hits bridge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-70 east is reduced to one lane between I-670 and W. Broad Street after a truck traveling on Harper Road hit the bridge underneath.

Columbus Police say a truck driver struck the bridge and punched a hole in the I-beam. One lane of the bridge is shut down. Harper Road is closed between Valleyview and McKinley.

