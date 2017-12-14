Police give rescue dog an escort home, making Christmas wish come true

BANGOR, ME (WFLA) – Police in Maine have gone viral for fulfilling a woman’s Christmas wish.

A woman reached out to the Bangor Police Department with a simple request: Would the officers pick up her dog?

The woman had adopted a 14-week-old border collie named Tessa in Virginia. But there was one big problem–the woman is in Maine, and she had no way of getting the pup home before Christmas.

She noticed the officers will be in the Virginia area for the annual Wreaths Across America Day, and asked if they could give Tessa a ride back to Maine.

According to the agency’s Facebook post,the conversation went like this:

TC: Can you two bring a puppy back from Virginia after your visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday? I am working on a Christmas miracle. Officer Jordan Perry: Yes, let me check with Danny’ (Hollers to Danny) ‘The Lieutenant wants to know if we can pick up a puppy in Virginia and deliver it to Maine. Officer Danny Place: Of course.

“And so begins our Christmas Miracle puppy delivery business,” the agency said.

The pup should be home just in time for Christmas. The agency is encouraging others to do something nice for someone else this holiday season.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the post has over 31,000 likes and 16,000 shares.