Police give rescue dog an escort home, making Christmas wish come true

By Published:
Tessa. Photo courtesy of Bangor Police Department.

BANGOR, ME (WFLA) – Police in Maine have gone viral for fulfilling a woman’s Christmas wish.

A woman reached out to the Bangor Police Department with a simple request: Would the officers pick up her dog?

Officer Jordan Perry (left), Officer Danny Place (right). Photo courtesy of Bangor Police Department.

The woman had adopted a 14-week-old border collie named Tessa in Virginia. But there was one big problem–the woman is in Maine, and she had no way of getting the pup home before Christmas.

She noticed the officers will be in the Virginia area for the annual Wreaths Across America Day, and asked if they could give Tessa a ride back to Maine.

According to the agency’s Facebook post,the conversation went like this:

TC: Can you two bring a puppy back from Virginia after your visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday? I am working on a Christmas miracle.

Officer Jordan Perry: Yes, let me check with Danny’ (Hollers to Danny) ‘The Lieutenant wants to know if we can pick up a puppy in Virginia and deliver it to Maine.

Officer Danny Place: Of course.

“And so begins our Christmas Miracle puppy delivery business,” the agency said.

The pup should be home just in time for Christmas. The agency is encouraging others to do something nice for someone else this holiday season.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the post has over 31,000 likes and 16,000 shares.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s