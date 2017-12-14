Pres. Trump to trumpet regulatory rollback

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks on tax reform in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will trumpet his administration’s efforts to roll back federal regulations at the White House on Thursday.

Trump signed an executive order days after taking office in which he directed agencies to identify two regulations to cut for every new one they intend to issue. It also ordered agencies to offset any new regulatory costs with cuts by eliminating existing rules. He’ll be updating voters on his progress.

The order was part of a larger effort to scale back environmental, business and other regulations Trump and his administration have argued are unwieldy and stifle economic growth.

The Trump administration’s deregulation efforts have been a highlight in a year in which its legislative agenda has faced headwinds. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon colorfully described the campaign in February as “the deconstruction of the administrative state,” a term still used by administration officials, including White House counsel Donald McGahn.

But critics say the administration’s claims are over-stated. And they say the rules Trump has tried to dismantle provide crucial protections for the environment, consumers and others.

The White House on Thursday also released the Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, the annual assessment of the executive branch’s rule-making efforts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s