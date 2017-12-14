Regal Cinemas adds Cheetos popcorn to the menu

Published: Updated:

(WCMH) — Beginning Friday, Regal Cinemas will start serving a new snack to moviegoers.

Cheetos Popcorn features Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with crunchy Cheetos.

According to Frito Lay, Cheetos Popcorn will be available in 32oz cups at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide beginning December 15.

Regal Cinemas is the first national cinema chain to offer Cheetos Popcorn. Frito Lay said the snack has previously been available at some venues across the country, but this is the first nationwide rollout.

“Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” said John Curry, senior vice-president of foodservice, Regal Cinemas. “We are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Cheetos to deliver blockbuster snack choices to moviegoers.”

“We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership,” said Sean Mathews, director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”

Regal Cinemas has one theater located at 1800 Georgesville Square Drive.

