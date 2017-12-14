‘Shop with a Sheriff’ event brings kids and deputies together for holiday shopping spree

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly 40 children got $150 to do a little holiday shopping for the third annual Shop with the Sheriff event in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Target, children’s services, and Chick-fil-A to spread some holiday cheer to kids who are in foster care or have been affected in some way by domestic violence or the opioid epidemic.

For single mom Niterea Prysock, she says it was easy to get her four boys ready for a big night.

“I kind of told them I was like well if you do what you’re supposed to do we’re going to go and see Santa Claus today,” said Prysock. “Santa Claus is going to let ya’ll pick out what ya’ll want, and he’s going to come bring it to ya’ll on Christmas. So they were super excited. My family is truly blessed, I’m so happy.”

Prysock said she may be more excited than they are because it means her kids will have a Christmas. She is still on maternity leave from having her fourth son and has to undergo surgery putting her in a financial bind.

But thanks to Franklin County Sheriff Deputies they were able to make Christmas a little better and that makes this night special for everyone involved.

“You don’t get the opportunity as much as you want to, to really connect with the young people especially those young people who really need your help,” said Deputy Napoleon Bell. “Although they love it. I think you know us deputies that are coming together here actually get more out of it sometimes than actually the kids do because it’s great being together with them to see the smiles on their faces as they get to pick out what they want.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Franklin County Sheriff Deputies, they were able to increase the number of kids from 16 in 2016 to nearly 40 in 2017.