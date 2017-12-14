Texas mom of five pregnant with quadruplets

By Published:

BAYTOWN, TX (KJAC) A Texas mother of five is expecting four more babies. Ruth Mochire, 43, discovered she was pregnant after coming back from a month-long family vacation in Kenya.

“When I came back you have to do a medical checkup before you go back to work in the refinery, so when they did my blood test, my foreman comes and tells me like ‘Ruth you can’t go back, it shows that you are pregnant. And I was like, to be pregnant at this age, it’s so odd to be over 40 years of age and be pregnant and mid-40’s is like impossible,” said Ruth.

Ruth and her husband went to the hospital for a second opinion. That’s when they found out they were not only pregnant, but pregnant with quadruplets.

Shocked and in disbelief, Ruth and her husband worried how they would financially support a family of 11 on one income.

“They told me I can’t work there anymore, because it’s not advisable for a woman pregnant to work in a construction company,” said Ruth. Right now, they are living out of two, two-bedroom apartments after losing their home in Hurricane Harvey.

But she is keeping her faith in God that he will see her family through this difficult time. “With God it’s possible and I believe when God gives you something and allows you to get in a certain situation, he already prepares a way. If you cling on to him, you will get out successful.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s