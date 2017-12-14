U.S. 23 closed in southern Delaware County after serious crash

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — Both directions of U.S. 23 are closed between Northwoods Boulevard and Lazelle Road in Delaware County after a serious crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 11a.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of High Street (U.S. 23), between Lazelle Road and Olentangy Meadows Drive.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

