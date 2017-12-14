WATCH: Man climbs tall tree to save cat stuck for 3 days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They climbed a tree with the help of ladders and pulleys, all to rescue a cat who had been stuck there for three days.

The situation first came to the attention of Austin Lost and Found Pets when a woman posted a photo on her Facebook page Dec. 8, saying the cat “didn’t even come down during the snow” after it climbed a tree in the Northwest Hills area in Austin.

Stephanie Martens was tagged in the post, and brought it to the attention of the ALFP community, asking for volunteers to help out after the fire department said it would be too dangerous for them — perhaps an arborist could come to their aid, she wrote.

Instead, two riggers stepped up. ALFP volunteers David Alexander and Daniel Bilger work to build stages for ACL as well as other concerts and festivals. They set up a ladder to climb up and then strapped themselves to the tree with a harness, with one working to get close to the cat and coax her down. He grabbed the frightened feline and put her in a backpack tied to a rope, where she was lowered down and reunited with her family.

“Thanks to two of our amazing and incredibly brave volunteers, Missus Kitty is down from the tree,” Martens wrote in an updated Facebook post. “Considering that even our courageous firefighters thought it looked too dangerous, I really tip my hat to the two gentlemen that made this rescue possible. Thank you!”