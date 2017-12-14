What’s coming to and leaving Netflix in January

LOS GATOS, CA (WSPA) – The Godfather trilogy and the newest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series headline a long list of new movies and TV shows headed to Netflix in January. Here is the full list of what’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in the New Year:
Available 1/1/18
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available 1/2/18
Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Available 1/5/18
Before I Wake NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rotten NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/6/18
Episodes: Season 1-5
Available 1/8/18
The Conjuring
Available 1/10/18
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
Available 1/12/18
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tom Segura: Disgraceful NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/14/18
Wild Hogs
Available 1/15/18
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Available 1/16/18
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rita: Season 4
Available 1/17/18
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Available 1/18/18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/19/18
Drug Lords: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Open House NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/23/18
Todd Glass: Act Happy NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/24/18
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/25/18
Acts of Vengeance
Available 1/26/18
A Futile and Stupid Gesture NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Llama Llama: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/28/18
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/29/18
The Force
Available 1/30/18
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 1/31/18
Disney·Pixar Cars 3
LEAVING NETFLIX IN JANUARY
Leaving 1/1/18
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
License to Drive
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
Leaving 1/3/18
VHS
Leaving 1/4/18
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 1/5/18
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
Leaving 1/15/18
Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 1/30/18
Futurama: Seasons 7-10