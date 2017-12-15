Arson investigators called to Madison Twp. fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire arson investigators were called to an apartment fire in Madison Township Friday.

Crews were called out to a small fire in a vacant apartment around 3pm Friday in the 3400 block of Olde Cape Street East. The firefighters knocked the fire down and left the scene after they did not find anything suspicious.

Fire crews returned around 6pm for a second fire at another apartment in the complex. No one was injured.

The fire caused thousands of dollars in damage. The homeowner was not in the building at the time of the fire.