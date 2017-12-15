City of Columbus files suit against 25 drug companies, claiming damages from opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has filed a lawsuit against 25 drug companies, calling the opioid addiction epidemic “the result of a well-developed marketing scheme…to sell opioids for the treatment of chronic pain.”

The lawsuit claims Columbus “has suffered significant harm and damages, including, but not limited to, the breakdown of families, increased health insurance costs, increased police and fire usage, increased usage of the criminal justice system and other significant harms. Columbus also is faced with a significant addiction problem it must abate and remedy.”

Click here to read the entire lawsuit.

