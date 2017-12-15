Cochlear implants help 5-year-old girl hear clearly for the first time ever

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KPRC) A children’s hospital in Texas is helping a little girl hear for the very first time in her life.

Marianne Franco has failed every hearing test she has had since she was born five years ago.

Last week, Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands turned on the cochlear implant Marianne received weeks before. When an audiologist rang a bell, she gave a grin, and when they continued to ask her questions, trying to gauge how much she could hear, she could even hear her mom whispering behind her.

Marianne is not sure yet how to associate what she is hearing with the noise. She has grown up lip reading and has been able to pick up amplified sounds through a hearing aid, but it has never been crisp sound or at a safe volume.

“I think she’s going to do fantastic with implant,” said Dr. Jill Beck, Texas Children’s Pediatric Otolaryngologist.

Beck said Marianne will have to learn how to associate noises with what they mean.

