Downtown Columbus workers rally together to help injured hawk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Workers in downtown Columbus are rallying behind an injured hawk that has a broken leg.

It’s been spotted in a tree along Front Street by the gavel sculpture.

Angela Adkins and Vicki Saunders, along with about ten other co-workers, are on the lookout for it.

“His leg is snapped. It looks like it was kind of at a 90-degree angle,” said Adkins. “If you can do something to help someone or something, it’s worth trying.”

The bird was discovered on Thursday and once they noticed its injury, they knew it needed help.

So, they called Scram (https://www.ohiowildlifecenter.org/living-with-wildlife/), a non-lethal wildlife control service.

“He was so close to netting him, but at the last minute the bird flew backwards,” said Adkins.

The Columbus Fire Department also came out, but couldn’t catch the bird either.

Saunders said she believes they can help it.

“It’s just an example of showing compassion for mankind and animals and this is such a majestic bird,” she said. “It’s just beautiful how my co-workers and other people came together and said, ‘You know, let’s see what we can do.'”

They’re hoping the bird will be spotted again, so it can be taken to the Ohio Wildlife Center to be healed and then released.

“We saw it fly, so it can be rehabilitated. It just needs to get into the hands of that organization that can help it,” said Saunders.

If you see sick or injured wildlife that needs help, try one of these organizations:

– Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 1-800-WILDLIFE

– SCRAM! (Suburban Commercial and Residential Animal Management 614-763-0696

If you’re able to capture the sick/injured animal yourself, you can bring it to the Ohio Wildlife Center: 2661 Billingsley Road, Columbus OH 43235, 614-793-WILD. The OWC is open Monday-Friday from 9am-6pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm.