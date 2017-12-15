Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is off to a death star-sized start at the box office. Disney says Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, that eighth installment in the space franchise has earned an estimated $45 million from Thursday night showings. (Lucasfilm via AP)

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is coming true, thanks to local fire departments and medics.

Ron Villemaire has stage 4 colon cancer and is in hospice care in Bedford, New Hampshire. He’s a huge “Star Wars” fan, but can’t get to a theater and sit in a seat.

After a public plea from his daughter, the Bedford and New Boston fire departments say they’ll take him Saturday by ambulance to a theater and transfer him to a hospital bed. Medics will be on hand during “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The 69-year-old Villemaire will be joined by family and friends, as well as Darth Vader and storm troopers.

Villemaire is a U.S. Air Force veteran and will be greeted by representatives thanking him for his service.

