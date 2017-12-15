Eminem to host pop-up with ‘mom’s spaghetti’ on the menu

FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Rapper Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York. In a tweet Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, Eminem said is hosting a promotional event Friday in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring "mom's spaghetti." The event is to promote his new album, "Revival." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Rapper Eminem is hosting a promotional event in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring “mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem touted the Friday event at the Shelter club to promote his new album, “Revival,” in a tweet Thursday, saying: “Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up.”

He says food and exclusive merchandise will be available.

The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie, “8 Mile,” in which he’s so nervous about competing in a rap battle that “there’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Last month, the rapper released a freestyle rap that derided President Donald Trump, focusing on Trump’s campaign against NFL national anthem protests.

