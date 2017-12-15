Family issues warning after dog attacked by coyote

CHICAGO, IL (WCMH) — A family near Chicago is warning people of the dangers of coyotes after the family dog was attacked.

Boozer the terrier is expected to survive after he was attacked by a coyote, and it was all caught on camera.

“When you are running to work and you let your dog out for 30 seconds before you go you think that’s going to be OK,” Boozer’s owner Barnaby Dinges tells WBBM.

But within a matter of seconds of letting Boozer outside, a coyote approaches the dog. Video captures the coyote attacking the terrier, dragging the dog through the yard before Dinges’ wife runs outside to scare the coyote away.

“I was very proud of Boozer of how he handled it and defended himself and then my Wonder Woman wife came out to save the day as she always does,” says Dinges.

Wildlife experts say the coyote was probably marking its territory since it’s breeding season.

“If the animal really did want to kill the dog it probably would have been able to,” Communications Director for Forrest Preserves of Cook Count, Lambrini Lukidis tells WBBM.

Officials say coyotes don’t normally pose a threat to humans, but the video serves as a reminder to keep an eye on your pets.