Firefighter killed battling California wildfire

VENTURA, CA (NBC News) California’s wildfires have claimed another victim.

A veteran firefighter died Thursday while fighting the massive Thomas fire burning in Southern California’s coastal mountains.

Cory Iverson is survived by his wife Ashley and a 2-year-old daughter, and was expecting another daughter as well.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately available.

Iverson’s death is the second blamed on the Thomas fire.

The fire began December 4th, fed by dry conditions and Santa Ana winds. It’s now the fourth largest wildfire in the state’s history.

After 10 days of battling, Cal Fire said Thursday evening they had the wildfire 35 percent contained.

The Thomas Fire has cost the state nearly $75 million, and Cal Fire has ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.