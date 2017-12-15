Ohio teen accused in woman’s slaying indicted in adult court

By Published:
WDTN photo/File

URBANA, OH (AP) — A prosecutor says a 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father’s longtime girlfriend has been indicted in adult court on aggravated murder and murder charges.

Champaign County prosecutor Kevin Talebi says a grand jury indicted Donovan Nicholas on Friday.

Defense attorney Darrell Heckman says he expects to enter pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity for the teenager, who was 14 when Heidi Fay Taylor was killed in April.

The teen told a 911 dispatcher an alternate personality stabbed and shot Taylor at the home she shared with him and his father in Mad River Township, 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Columbus.

The defense attorney has said a psychologist diagnosed the boy with multiple personalities.

The case was transferred from juvenile court last month.

