Parents charged after child eats drug-laced Sour Patch Kid

By Published:
Booking photos of Nicole Margerette Fetters and Gary Gray Baughman (left) from the Lane County jail.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Court records say two Oregon parents are charged with child neglect after their 2-year-old went to the hospital because he ate a Xanax-laced Sour Patch Kid.

The Register-Guard reported Wednesday that the parents are in Lane County Jail, facing charges of second-degree child neglect, first-degree criminal mistreatment and endangering the welfare of a minor. Xanax is the commonly marketed name of a human tranquilizer called benzodiazepine.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Margeretta Fetters told police the child was under 30-year-old Gary Gray Baughman’s supervision when he ate the drug-laced candy.

Baughman brought the boy to the hospital after he ate the candy, at which point officers said it appeared Baughman was high.

The child was transferred to a different hospital and his condition or release date was not available Wednesday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s