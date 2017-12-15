‘Safe Ride’ taxi driver accused of sexual assaults indicted

By Published:

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting two female college students in the vehicle he drove for his “Sherman’s Safe Ride” taxi service has been indicted on rape and sexual battery charges.

The Butler County prosecutor’s office says 38-year-old Sherman Jackson II was indicted Thursday. He originally was charged with rape and kidnapping.

Police in Oxford say Jackson was arrested after two young women from Ohio’s Miami University filed separate reports alleging they were assaulted by him in his vehicle when they used the taxi service last week.

He remains jailed under $1 million bond. Court records don’t show an attorney for Jackson.

He is the owner and operator of the taxi service in Oxford, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati. The company caters to Miami University students.

